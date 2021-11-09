Canadian Market Slightly Weak As Stocks Drift Lower On Profit Taking

(RTTNews) - After a slightly positive start, the Canadian market retreated and slipped into negative territory Tuesday morning as traders chose to take some profits in healthcare, energy and consumer discretionary stocks, which had moved up sharply in recent sessions.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 37.10 points or 0.17% at 21,519.44, after having slipped to 21,471.51 from a new high of 21,595.58 it posted in early trade.

The Capped Healthcare Index is down more than 2.5%. Cronos Group Inc (CRON.TO) is down nearly 14% after having soared more than 20% in the previous session.

Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO), Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) are down 4.8%, 3.3% and 2.4%, respectively. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) and Well Health Technologies (WELL.TO) are down 1.7% and 1.4%, respectively.

Among energy shares, MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO) and Arc Resources (ARX.TO) are down 2.2 to 2.8%.

Among consumer discretionary shares, Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO) is down more than 3%. Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO) is down nearly 2%, while Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Magna International (MG.TO) and Martinrea International (MRE.TO) are down 1 to 1.4%.

Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO) shares are down more than 3% after the company reported a net loss of $4.5 million or $0.03 per share for the third-quarter of this financial year, compared to net earnings of $0.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) reported net income of $300 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to net income of $281 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The stock is up by about 0.5%.

Nuvei Corp. (NVEI.TO) reported adjusted net income of $62.3 million for the third quarter, compared to $16.5 million a year ago. The stock is down by about 2.5%.

Transalta Corporation (TA.TO) shares are gaining 4.5% after the company reported comparable EBITDA of $381 million for the third quarter, an increase of $125 million or 49% compared to the same period in 2020.

