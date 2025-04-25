Markets

Canadian Market Slightly Lower In Cautious Trade

April 25, 2025 — 01:35 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - After three successive days of gains, the Canadian market is exhibiting weakness on Friday and looks set to end the day's session on a negative note.

Communications, industrials and materials stocks are the major losers. Technology stocks are finding some support, while shares from the rest of the sectors are mostly subdued.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 30.90 points or 0.12% at 24,696.63 a little while ago.

Novagold is down more than 10%. TFI International is declining 5.6% and WSP Global is down by about 4.1%.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions, New Gold, BCE, Eldorado Gold, AtkinsRealis, Finning International, Cargojet, Endeavour Mining, Iamgold, Barrick Gold Corp, Air Canada, Equinox Gold and Quebecor are down 1.6 to 2.5%.

Canopy Growth Corporation, Mattr Corp, Aurora Cannabis, Organigram Holdings and Shopify are gaining 3 to 4.5%.

Spin Master Corp., Kelt Exploration, TransAlta, Vermilion Energy and H&R Real Estate are gaining 2 to 2.5%.

Data released by Statistics Canada showed that retail sales in Canada increased 0.7% in March over the previous month.

Retail Sales in Canada increased 4.7% in February over the same month in the previous year.

Manufacturing sales in Canada decreased to -1.9% percent in March from 0.2% in February, according to preliminary estimates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.