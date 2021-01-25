Canadian Market Slightly Lower Around Noon; BlackBerry Soars Again

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are turning in a mixed performance since trade commenced Monday morning, with investors largely staying cautious, awaiting direction.

Markets are looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement due on Wednesday, and hoping for a stimulus announcement from the Joe Biden administration.

Sluggish commodity prices are dragging down energy and materials shares. Information technology stocks are having a good spell in positive territory. A few top stocks from telecom, consumer staples and industrials sections are also up with notable gains, while healthare and financial shares are slightly weak.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 5.91 points at 17,840.00 a few minutes past noon. Earlier, after advancing to 17,921.05 in opening trades, the index dropped to a low of 17,735.92.

BlackBerry (BB.TO) is soaring more than 30%, extending recent gains, amid huge volumes. The stock has hit a more than 9-year high today.

Kinaxis (KXS.TO) is rising 2.5%, while Descartes Systems (DSG.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) and Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) are up with modest gains.

In the energy section, Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) is declining more than 5.5%. Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO) and Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) are down 2.4% and 2.1%, respectively. Suncor Energy (SU.TO) is down 1.1%, while Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) are down nearly 1%.

Among materials shares, Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO) is declining 7%, Ero Copper (ERO.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.TO), Fortuna Silver (FVI.TO), Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO), Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO), Lundin Mining (LUN.TO) and Methanex Corp (MX.TO) are down 2 to 4%.

