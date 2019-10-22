Canadian Market Slightly Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market was modestly higher Tuesday morning with investors making cautious moves, reacting to retail sales data and Canadian election results.

Brexit and trade related news, and quarterly earnings reports were also making an impact on price movements.

Energy stocks were among the most prominent gainers. Shares from utilities and industrials sections too were in demand. A few stocks from financial and telecommunications sections edged higher, while information technology, healthcare and materials shares were exhibiting weakness.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 17.25 points, or 0.11%, at 16,435.70 a few minutes past noon.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) shares soared 12%, after the Liberals, led by Justin Trudeau won the election. Investors appear to be hoping that Trudeau's election win may pave the way forward for the engineering company, which found itself in the middle of the country's biggest political crisis on allegations that Trudeau tried to help the company avoid a criminal trial over its dealings in Libya.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) gained about 5.2%. Cenvous Energy (CVE.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Encana Corp (ECA.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) were up 1 to 2% on fairly strong volumes.

Cannabis shares Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TGOD.TO) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) declined 3.4% and 1.9%, respectively.

Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO), Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) and Kinross Gold (K.TO) were down 0.4 to 1.6%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. (WFT.TO) reported adjusted net loss of $15 million, or 22 cents per share for the quarter ended June 30, compared with net earnings of $275 million, or $3.76 in the year-ago quarter. The stock was up nearly 4%.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) announced Monday evening that is has signed a deal valued at approximately US$61.4 million to buy Austraila-based Kounta Holdings Pty. Ltd., that focuses on point-of-sale services.

Lightspeed said it will pay US$35.3 million in cash and about US$7.7 million in deferred shares for acquiring the company. The stock was down by about 1%.

Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) was gaining about 1% ahead of quarterly results.

Data from Statistics Canada showed that retail sales fell 0.1% in August, after rising 0.6% in the previous month. Economists had forecast a 0.5% increase.

Core retail dropped 0.2% on month, following a flat reading in July. The rate was forecast to rise 0.1%.

In election news, the Liberals, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have won a closely fought battle for supremacy, but then it will be a minority government that will need the support of a smaller left-leaning party in Parliament.

U.S. stocks were turning in a mixed performance with investors digesting a mixed batch of corporate earnings reports and data showing a 2.2% drop in existing home sales in the U.S. in the month of August.

European markets closed higher in cautious trade with investors tracking the developments in the U.K., where lawmakers debated the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill ahead of two crucial votes.

Asian markets ended mostly higher on trade deal optimism.

