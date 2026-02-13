Canadian Market Up Sharply As Investors React To Earnings, U.S. CPI Data

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are up firmly Friday morning, with investors flocking several counters, reacting to positively to a slew of earnings announcements, and softer-than-expected U.S. consumer price inflation data.

The tamer-than-expected U.S. headline inflation data has raised some optimism about the outlook for interest rates.

Shares from consumer discretionary and materials sectors are among the most prominent gainers. Several stocks from healthcare, utilities, energy and industrials sectors are also up with strong gains.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 548.02 points or 1.69% at 33,013.30 33,011.29

The Consumer Discretionary Capped Index is up 4.2%. Magna International, the biggest gainer in the index, is up as much as 18%. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.18 for the fourth quarter, compared to $1.69 a year ago. Analysts expected adjusted EPS to come in at $1.80 per share.

Linamar Corp., Aritzia, BRP. Canadian Tire Corporation, Gildan Activewear and Dollarama are up 1.5%-4%.

The Materials Capped Index is up 4.4%. Ssr Mining, Aya Gold & Silver, New Gold Inc., Iamgold, B2Gold Corp., Lundin Gold, Skeen Resources, Kinross Gold, First Majestic Silver, Fortuna Silver Mines, G Mining Ventures and Pan American Silver Corp are up 6%-8%.

Healthcare stocks Bausch Health Companies and Curaleaf Holdings are up 4.5% and 2.5%, respectively.

Ces Energy, Enerflex, Imperial Oil, Baytex Energy, Terravest Capital, Athabasca Oil, Whitecap Resources and Cenovus Energy are among the major gainers in the energy sector.

Enbridge, Inc. is gaining 3.7% after the company reaffirmed its distributable cash flow or DCF and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full-year 2026. For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project DCF in a range of C$5.70 to C$6.10 per share and adjusted EBITDA between C$20.2 billion and C$20.8 billion.

Industrials stocks Gfl Environmental, Cae Inc., Tfi International, Toromont Industries, Mullen Group, Mda Ltd., Thomson Reuters and Waste Connections are up 2.7%-5%.

In the utilities sector, Hydro One is gaining 1.8% after reporting a net income of C$234 million for the fourth-quarter, up from C$201 million in the prior year. Earnings per share increased to C$0.39 in the latest quarter, compared to C$0.33 a year earlier.

Brookfield Renewable Partners, Capital Power, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., Emera Incorporated, Boralex and Fortis are up 1.5%-3%.

The U.S. Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.2% in January after climbing by 0.3% in December. Economists had expected prices to rise by another 0.3%.

The annual rate of growth by consumer prices slowed to 2.4% in January from 2.7% in December, coming in below estimates of 2.5%.

The annual rate of growth by core consumer prices dipped to 2.5% in January from 2.6% in December, which was in line with estimates.

Data from Statistics Canada showed car Registrations in Canada decreased to 127,248 units in December from 148,726 Units in November of 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.