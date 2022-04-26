Canadian Market Set To End On Weak Note Again As Stocks Fall On Growth Worries

(RTTNews) - It's another session out in negative territory for Canadian stocks on Tuesday with investors pressing sales at several counters from across various sectors amid lingering concerns about inflation, interest rate hikes and rising coronavirus cases in China and a few other parts of the world.

Healthcare, technology, consumer discretionary, materials and financials shares are down sharply. Energy stocks are faring well thanks to higher crude oil prices.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 231.19 points or 1.1% at 20,780.70.

The Health Care Capped Index is down 2.65%. Bausch Health Companies, down 4.7%, is the biggest loser in the index. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) and Cronos Group (CRON.TO) are down 2.8 to 3.7%.

The Consumer Discretionary Capped Index is down 2.3%. Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO), Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), Mty Food Group (MTY.TO), Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO) and Magna International (MG.TO) are drifting down 3.3 to 5.2%.

Technology stocks Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO), Magnet Forensics (MAGT.TO), Softchoice Corp (SFTC.TO), Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO), Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO), Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) and Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) are down 3 to 7%.

Among materials shares, Ivanhoe Mines (IVN.TO) and Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO) both are down more than 6%. MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO), Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO), Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO), Lundin Mining (LUN.TO), Novagold (NG.TO), Kinross Gold (K.TO) and First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) are lower by 2.5 to 4.7%.

In the financials section, CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) are down 1 to 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.