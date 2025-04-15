Canadian Market Rises As Inflation Data, Auto Tariff Exemption Report Aid Sentiment

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is up firmly in positive territory on Tuesday with investors picking up stocks, reacting to U.S. President Donald Trump signaling temporary exemptions from the 25% tariffs on auto and auto parts exported from Canada, Mexico and other countries to the U.S.

Data showing a drop in Canada's consumer price inflation is also aiding sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 220.31 points or 0.92% at 24,086.84 a little while ago.

Data from Statistics Canada showed the annual inflation rate in Canada dropped to 2.3% in March from an eight-month high of 2.6% in the previous month.

The consumer price index increased 0.3% in March.

The annual core inflation rate in Canada fell to 2.2% in March 2025 from an over one-year high of 2.7% in the prior month. This marked the first slowdown in core inflation after three consecutive months of increases. On a monthly basis, core consumer prices rose by 0.1% in March, slowing from a 0.7% increase in the prior month.

In other economic news, Canadian housing starts dropped 3.3% month-over-month in March, data from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation said.

Meanwhile, manufacturing sales in Canada rose 0.2% month-over-month to C$ 72 billion in February, better than initial expectations of a 0.2% fall, marking the fifth consecutive month of increases and the highest level of sales since September 2023, data from Statistics Canada showed.

Enerflex is gaining 5%. Advantage Oil & Gas is up 4.2%, while Celestica Inc., Kinaxis, South Bow, HudBay Minerals, Sandstorm Gold, Osisko Gold Royalties, Chartwell Retirement Residences, International Petroleum, Lundin Gold, Allied Properties, Shopify, Iamgold, TerraVest Industries, Riocan REIT, MEG Energy Corp and Constellation Software are up 2 to 4%.

Kinross Gold Corporation is up more than 1%. The company said it has temporarily suspended mill operations at Tasiast due to fire occured on April 14. While the company is assessing the damage caused by the fire and potential impact on the operation, it does not expect to change the outlook.

Colliers International Group Inc. announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Triovest Inc., a Canadian commercial real estate services platform, from its owner, Coril Holdings. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The stock is up nearly 1%.

BRP Inc., is down more than 3%. B2Gold Corp, Loblaw Companies, Fortuna Mining, Pet Valu Holding, Energy Fuels, Aya Gold & Silver, Superior Plus Corp., Ero Copper and Tilray are down 1.4 to 2.3%.

