Canadian Market Rises After Cautious Start; Consumer Discretionary Stocks Move Up

(RTTNews) - After a slightly positive start and a subsequent mild retreat, the Canadian market moved higher Friday morning, lifted by gains in consumer discretionary, healthcare, real estate and communications sectors.

Energy and technology stocks are showing weakness, while materials and financials shares are turning in a mixed performance.

The mood in the market remains cautious amid uncertainty about Fed interest rate moves, concerns about high valuations of AI-related stocks, and data showing a drop in Canadian retail sales.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 97.76 points or 0.33% at 30,004.31 nearly half an hour before noon.

Consumer discretionary stocks Magna International, BRP and Restaurant Brands are gaining 4.3%, 3.2% and 2.7%, respectively. Linamar Corp. and Aritzia are also up sharply.

Among healthcare stocks, Chartwell Retirement Residences and Sienna Senior Living are up 1.8% and 1.4%, respectively. Curaleaf Holdings is gaining 1.5% and Bausch Health Companies is up 0.85%.

Real estate stocks Altus Group, Allied Properties and Colliers International Group, and communications shares BCE Inc., Cogeco Communications, and Rogers Communications are up with strong gains.

Energy stocks International Petroleum, Baytex Energy, Advantage Oil & Gas, Ces Energy Solutions, Arc Resources, Cenvous Energy and Canadian Natural Resources are down 1 to 3%.

On the economic front, final data from Statistics Canada showed retail sales in Canada decreased 0.7% in September. Retail sales increased 3.4% in September of 2025 over the same month in the previous year.

The Canadian House Price Index dropped to -0.4% in October from -0.2% in September, another data from Statistics Canada showed.

