Canadian Market Retreats After Slightly Positive Start

(RTTNews) - After opening modestly higher and advancing further, the Canadian market retreated Monday morning, weighed down by losses in materials and energy sectors.

Consumer staples, industrials and communications shares are finding some support.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which advanced to 22,025.04 earlier, was down 32.23 points or 0.14% at 21,867.76 a little while ago.

The Materials Capped Index is down 1.49%. B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), down 6%, is the biggest loser in the index. K92 Mining Inc (KNT.TO), Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO), Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO), Osisko Mining (OSK.TO) and Equinox Gold Corp (EQX.TO) are down 3 to 4%.

The Energy Capped Index is down 1.11%. Athabasca Oil Corp (ATH.TO) is down 2.6%. Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO), Headwater Exploration (HWX.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) are down 1.4 to 2%.

Consumer staples shares Loblaw (L.TO), Geroge Weston (WN.TO) and Maple Leaf Foods (MFI.TO) are up 2%, 1.75% and 1.1%, respectively.

BCE Inc (BCE.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO) and Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) are the gainers in the communications sector.

Cargojet Inc (CJT.TO), Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), Tfi International (TFII.TO) and WSP Global (WSP.TO), gaining 1 to 1.3%, are finding good support in the industrials sector.

In economic news, final data from Statistics Canada showed Canada's manufacturing sales rose by 0.7% from a month earlier to C$ 71.6 billion in February of 2024, matching the preliminary estimate. In January, sales increased 0.2%.

Meanwhile, wholesale sales in Canada were flat month-over-month at C$82.2 billion in February 2024, compared to a preliminary reading indicating a 0.8% rise and following a revised 0.2% decrease in the prior month.

A separate report from Statistics Canada showed car registrations in Canada increased to 137,686 Units in February from 116,874 Units in January.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.