News & Insights

Markets

Canadian Market Retreats After Hitting New High, Ends Modestly Lower

April 04, 2024 — 04:57 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - After hitting a record high, the Canadian market retreated and ended on a weak note on Thursday, as traders chose to trim down positions ahead of crucial Canadian and U.S. jobs data.

Healthcare, consumer staples and technology stocks ended weak. Consumer discretionary and energy stocks were among the prominent gainers in the session.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 22,239.05, fell to 22,00.98 before finally settling at 220,051.79, recording a loss of 60.67 points or 0.27%.

Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO) ended down by 4.7%. George Weston (WN.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO) and Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) settled lower by 2 to 3.5%.

Loblaw Companies (L.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO) and Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) also ended notably lower.

Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) soared 10%. The company reported net earnings of $323 .8 million, or $1.15 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $261 .3 million, or $0.91 per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Lundin Mining Corporation (LUN.TO) rallied 5.8%. Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO) gained 3.3%. Methanex Corporation (MX.TO), WSP Global (WSP.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) ended higher by 1 to 1.7%.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed Canada posted a trade surplus of C$ 1.4 billion in February 2024, more than a revised C$ 0.6 billion surplus in January.

Exports jumped by 5.8% over a month to C$ 66.6 billion in February, while imports rose by 4.6% to C$ 65.2 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.