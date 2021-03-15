Canadian Market Retreats After Hitting Fresh Record High

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market, which retreated after a firm start Monday morning, is up marginally in early afternoon trades on Monday, due largely to strong gains in telecom and healthcare sections.

Energy stocks are down sharply after oil prices drifted lower. Financial shares are also mostly weak, while a few stocks from technology and materials sections are up with impressive gains.

Although the developments on the stimulus front and vaccination campaign are aiding sentiment, investors are largely staying cautious as they look ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision, due later in the week. Investors are also digesting the latest batch of economic data and reacting to some interesting corporate news.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which hit a fresh record high of 18,952.99 at the start, slipped to a low of 18,808.51 in late morning trades, and was up 18.56 points or 0.1% at 18,869.88 about half an hour past noon.

The Capped Telecom Services Index is rising 5.8%. Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR.B.TO) shares are soaring 40%. Rogers Communications Inc.(RCI.TO) signed a deal to buy Shaw Communications Inc. in a deal valued at $26 billion, including debt. As per the deal, Rogers will pay $40.50 in cash for all of Shaw's issued and outstanding class A and class B shares. Rogers Communications shares are gaining about 1.5%.

Quebecor Inc. (QBR.B.TO) is gaining 3.2%, Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) is up 1.5% and Corus Entertainment (CJR.B.TO) is advancing 1%.

The Capped Healthcare Index is up nearly 4%. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) is rising 9.5%, Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) is gaining 5.3%, Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is advancing 5% and Cronos Group (CRON.TO) is surging up 4.4%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP.TO) and Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN.TO) are up 2.7% and 1.5%, respectively.

Energy stocks Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO) and Arc Resources (ARX.TO) are down 5.8% and 5.6%, respectively. Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) and Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) are lower by 2.5 to 3%.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) shares are up nearly 5%. The company announced today that it will be added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index (Consumer Staples sector) prior to the open of trading on March 22, 2021.

In economic news, Canada's manufacturing sales surged 3.1% to C$ 56.2 billion in January from a month earlier, after rising by an upwardly revised 1.3% in December, data released by Statistics Canada showed. Market had expected sales to rise by 2.5%.

A preliminary estimate released by Statistics Canada said the industrial product price index in Canada rose 2.5% month over month in February, accelerating from a 2% advance in January. Year over year, the IPPI increased 6.9 percent

According to data released by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), housing starts in Canada declined 13.5% over a month earlier to 245,922 units in February, compared to market forecasts of 250,000 units.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.