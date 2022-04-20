Canadian Market Remains Weak As Technology Stocks See Heavy Selling

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is turning in a mixed performance on Wednesday with investors digesting the inflation data and closely following the developments on the geopolitical front.

Worries about inflation and prospects of tighter monetary policies by the central bank are weighing on sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 37.63 points or 0.17% at 21,981.19. The index, which touched a low of 21,933.99 in early trades, later moved to 22,062.60 before paring gains.

Shares from communications and energy sectors are up with strong gains. Technology stocks are down, tracking weakness in the Nasdaq. Healthcare stocks are the other prominent losers.

In the communications section, Rogers Communications Inc (RCI.B.TO) is gaining 4.3%. The company reported adjusted net income of $462 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared with adjusted net income of $394 million in the year-ago quarter.

Corus Entertainment Inc (CJR.B.TO) is up 2.5%, Telus Corp (T.TO) is gaining 1.6% and Bce Inc (BCE.TO) is moving up 1.1%.

Energy stocks Secure Energy Services (SES.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) and MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO) are up 4.8%, 3.8% and 3.25%, respectively. Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) are up 2 to 2.7%.

Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), down 12.3%, is the biggest loser in the technology section.

Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) is plunging more than 6% and Hut 8 Mining (HUT.TO) is down 5.6%. Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO) and Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) are down 3 to 4%.

In the healthcare sector, Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) is down more than 7%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) are down 3.7 to 4.6%.

Data released by Statistics Canada showed Canada's annual inflation rate quickened to 6.7% in March of 2022, the highest since January of 1991. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.4%, surpassing forecasts of a 1% increase.

Core consumer prices in Canada increased 5.5% year-on-year in March, after rising by 4.8% in February. Economists had forecast an increase of 4.2% in core prices.

