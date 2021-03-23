Canadian Market Remains Weak After Opening Lower; Energy, Materials Shares Fall

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market, which briefly emerged into positive territory after a weak start Tuesday morning, faltered again and was down in negative zone about an hour past noon, led by losses in energy, materials and healthcare sections.

Weak commodity prices and concerns about rising coronavirus infections and lockdown measures in Europe appear to be weighing the market down.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 81.82 points or 0.44% at 18,733.25 nearly an hour past noon.

The Capped Energy Index is down more than 2.5%. MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO) is declining more than 6%. Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) are down 3 to 5%.

Among the major losers in the materials section, Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), Cascades Inc (CAS.TO) and New Gold (NGD.TO) are down 5 to 6%. Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO). Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) and Oceanagold (OGC.TO) are lower by 4 to 4.5%.

Healthcare stocks Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO), Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP.TO) are down 2 to 4%.

Consumer staples stock Weston George (WN.TO) is rising 5.6%. The company said it is putting its Weston Foods bakery business up for sale.

Loblaw Co (L.TO) is gaining 3%. George Weston Loblaw Companies announced that Galen Weston will succeed Loblaw President Sarah Davis, who is set to retire on May 6. Galen will serve as Chairman and President of Loblaw in addition to his current role as Chairman and CEO at George Weston Limited.

