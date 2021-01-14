Canadian Market Remains In Positive Territory After Steady Start

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market remains fairly well placed in positive territory a little past noon on Thursday thanks to strong gains in healthcare, energy and information technology sections.

The mood, however, remains cautious amid continued rise in coronavirus cases in several countries across the world and tighter restrictions on movements. Investors are also looking ahead to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's announcement about a relief package.

A report from CNN citing two people briefed on the deliberations said the price tag for the package is expected to be in the ballpark of $2 trillion.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 666.44 points or about 0.4% at 18,001.18 half-an-hour past noon.

The Capped Healthcare Index is up nearly 4.5%. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) is soaring 18% after reporting adjusted net profit for the quarter ended November 2020, compared to a loss in the year-ago quarter.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is surging up 8%, Cronos Group (CRON.TO) is up 6/8%, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP.TO) is gaining 4.5%, Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) is advancing 3.75% and Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO) is up 2.7%.

Among the gainers in the energy section, Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) is up 7.3%, Husky Energy (HSE.TO) is gaining 5.2% and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) is up 4.5%. Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO) and Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) are gaining 3 to 4%.

BlackBerry (BB.TO), up 16%, is the top gainer in the technology section. According to reports, Huawei has acquired 90 patents from Blackberry, most of them security-related.

Sierra Wireless (SW.TO) is up 7.8%, Photon Control (PHO.TO) is gaining 7% and Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) is rising 5.8%. Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) is up 4.2%, while Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) and Evertz Technologies (ET.TO) are up 2 to 2.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.