Canadian Market Remains In Positive Territory After Steady Start

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is up in positive territory around noon on Thursday after opening on a firm note, tracking positive global cues amid rising optimism about a fiscal stimulus in the U.S., and encouraging news on the vaccine front.

Data showing a sharp jump in addition of jobs in private businesses in Canada is also aiding sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 70.44 points or 0.4% at 17,637.86 a few minutes before noon. The index, which hit a high of 17,684.07, dropped to 17,623.27 subsequently.

Information technology and materials shares are the top gainers. Healthcare shares are weak, while financial and energy stocks are turning in a mixed performance.

Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) is rising nearly 4% on strong volumes. Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) and Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) are up 1.7 to 2.3%.

Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) is gaining 2.6%. Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) are both higher by about 2%.

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) shares are down more than 4%. Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) is down 1.4%, TC Energy (TRP.TO) is declining 1.25%, Maxar Technologies (MAXR.TO) is down 2% and Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO) is down 1.75%, while Loblow Companies (L.TO) and Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) are down 1.1% and 1%, respectively.

According to the data released by Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP), employment in Canada increased by 40,800 jobs in November. In October, private businesses shed 79,500 jobs.

In the U.S., following a meeting with other congressional leaders, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., said stimulus talks have made "major headway toward hammering out a targeted pandemic relief package that would be able to pass both chambers with bipartisan majorities."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., agreed that the two sides are "close to an agreement" but cautioned that it's "not a done deal yet."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.