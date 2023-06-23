News & Insights

Canadian Market Remains In Negative Territory, Set For Another Weak Close

June 23, 2023 — 02:37 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is down firmly in negative territory Friday afternoon due to sustained selling at several counters, and looks set for another weak close.

Healthcare, financials, utilities and energy stocks are among the notable losers. A few stocks from consumer staples, communications and technology sectors are finding some support.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 124.76 points or 0.64% at 19,456.14.

Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO) is down 5.6%. ATS Corporation (ATS.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) and IA Financial Corporation (IAG.TO) are down 3 to 4%.

Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.A.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), Toromont Industries (TIH.TO), Goeasy (GSY.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) are lower by 1 to 2.5%.

Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), Metro Inc (MRU.TO), George Weston (WN.TO) and Loblaw Companies (L.TO) are gaining 1 to 2.3%.

