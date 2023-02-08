Canadian Market Remains In Negative Territory, Looks Headed For Weak Close

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market, which fell after a recovery from slightly weak start Wednesday morning, remains in negative territory in late afternoon trades, weighed down by losses in healthcare, utilities and technology sectors.

Consumer staples and energy stocks are finding some support, while shares from financials, industrials, and consumer stocks are exhibiting a mixed trend.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which advanced to 20,779.24 earlier in the session, is down 55.64 points or 0.27% at 20,669.36.

Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO), Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), Nuvei Corporation (NVEI.TO), Enbridge (ENB.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO) and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) are down 2 to 5%.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.TO) is rising 3.6%. Cargojet (CJT.TO), Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) and Loblaw Companies (L.TO) are gaining 2 to 3%.

MTY Food Group (MTY.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.A.TO), Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO) and Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO) are up 1 to 2%.

