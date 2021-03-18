Canadian Market Remains In Negative Territory; Financial Stocks Move Up

(RTTNews) - Despite coming off early lows, the Canadian stock market was down in negative territory about an hour past noon on Thursday with shares from energy, consumer staples and technology sections posting sharp losses.

Financial stocks are faring well. A few stocks from consumer discretionary and industrials sections are also up in positive territory with notable gains. Healthcare and materials stocks are mostly subdued.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which slid to a low of 18,902.63, losing more than 80 points in the process, was down 42.51 points or 0.22% at 18,940.59 about an hour past noon.

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO) is rising 2.3%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) are gaining 1.3 to 1.5%, while Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) are up 1% and 0.5%, respectively.

Suncor Energy (SU.TO) is down 3.2% on strong volumes. Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) is lower by about 2.3%. Maxar Technologies (MAXR.TO) is declining 6%, Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) is down 4% and Rogers Communications (RCI.A.TO) is down by about 3.7%, while Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) are down 1.7% and 1.3%, respectively.

According to a report from Automatic Data Processing Inc., private businesses in Canada shed 100,800 jobs in February, after a revised 65,800 decrease in January.

Data from Statistics Canada showed prices of new homes in Canada rose by 1.9% from the previous month in February, the most since February 1989. New house prices rose 7% year over year, the largest increase since July 2007.

