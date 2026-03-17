Canadian Market Remains Firmly Up In Positive Territory

(RTTNews) - After a firm start and a subsequent strong upmove, the Canadian market pared some gains on Tuesday but remained firmly up in positive territory around early afternoon.

Technology, energy, real estate and financial stocks are among the notable gainers. Materials stocks gained early on in the session but gave up some gains as the session progressed.

Monday's data showing a slowdown in Canada's annual inflation growth has raised some hopes that the nation's central bank will not hike interest rates at its upcoming meeting. Investors are also looking ahead to the policy announcements from the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 33,255.13 earlier in the session, was up 159.25 points or 0.48% at 33,035.90 about an hour past noon.

The Information Technology Capped Index is up 2.15%. Celestica is rising 4.7%, while Lightspeed Commerce, Open Text Corporation, Bitfarms, Tecsys, Shopify, Enghouse Systems, Kinaxis and BlackBerry are up 1.2%-3.1%.

Energy stocks gained as crude oil futures climbed more than 5%. Tamarack Valley Energy, Athabasca Oil Corp., International Petroleum Corporation, Enerflex, Terravest Industries, Advantage Energy, Vermilion Energy, Whitecap Resources and Suncor Energy are gaining 1.8%-3.6%.

In the real estate sector, Dream Industrial REIT is up 2.5%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, CDN Apartment, Hr Real Estate, Primaris, SmartCenter and Riocan Real Estate are gaining 1.5%-2%.

Goeasy, up 5.1%, is the biggest gainer in the Financials index. Brookfield Asset Management, Sprott, EQB, Fairfax Financial Holdings, Igm Financial, Onex Corporation, IA Financial Corporation and Brookfield Corporation are up 1.3%-2.1%.

VersaBank announced that it has commenced a critical initiative to add foreign exchange functionality and other enhancements to its proprietary VersaView blockchain interface technology to support the commercialization of its Real Bank Tokenized Deposits. The stock is down marginally.

Nutrien, Lithium Americas Corp., Labrador Iron Ore, Methanex Corp, Transcontinental, West Fraser Timber, Centerra Gold and 5N Plus are among the notable gainers in the materials sector.

Telesat Corporation is soaring nearly 15% despite reporting a wider loss for the full year. However, the company's loss in the fourth quarter was slightly less than the loss it had recorded in the prior year. Telesat net loss for the quarter ended December 2025 was $433 million compared to a $447 million loss in the prior year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.