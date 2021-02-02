Canadian Market Remains Firmly In Positive Territory

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is firmly entrenched in positive territory in early afternoon trades on Tuesday, extending gains from previous session, thanks to positive global cues.

Healthcare, industrial, energy and consumer discretionary stocks are among the top gainers. Several stocks from financial, utilities and technology sections are also notably higher, while the materials section is exhibiting weakness due to lower bullion prices.

The mood is bullish amid optimism about additional U.S. stimulus and easing concerns about vaccine rollout.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 178.23 points or 1.01% at 17,870.68, and looks well on its way to move past an all-time high of 18,058.61 recorded last month.

The Capped Healthcare Index is up nearly 4%. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and Cronos Group (CRON.TO) are up 8.7% and 9%, respectively. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is up 5.7% and Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) is gaining 5%, while Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) is rising 3%.

In the industrials section, Cae Inc. (CAE.TO) is gaining 4%. The company announced it has signed a contract with The PYURE Company to assemble air sanitizers using PYURE's technology which can significantly destroy the COVID-19 virus in the air and on surfaces. Under the agreement, CAE expects to produce 55,000 units during the first year.

Brookfield Business Partners (BBU.UN.TO) shares are up nearly 3%, after the company announced that it has signed definitive agreements to sell 100% of its North American district energy business, Enwave. The business will be divested through two separate transactions for total consideration of $4.1 billion on an enterprise value basis.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) and New Flyer Industries (NFI.TO) are up 5.2% and 5%, respectively. Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO), Air Canada (AC.TO), Gfi Environmental Inc. (GFL.TO) and Finning International (FTT.TO) are up 3 to 4.5%. Cargojet (CJT.TO), Mullen Group (MTL.TO) and Ats Automationa (ATA.TO) are also up sharply.

