Markets

Canadian Market Reeling Under Severe Selling Pressure, Looks Headed For Weak Close

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is deep down in negative territory Thursday afternoon due to heavy selling across the board amid rising concerns about interest rates, inflation, weak growth outlook.

A sell-off on Wall Street is weighing as well on Canadian stocks. Mirroring widespread selling, all the sectoral indices are down in negative territory.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which tanked to 20,550.61, is down 520.07 points or 2.45% at 20,664.88.

Technology stocks are plunging sharply, pushing the Information Technology Capped Index down by about 6.5%. The Capped Healthcare Index is down 5.8%, while the Materials and Consumer Discretionary indices are down 3.5% and 3.2%, respectively.

Shares from real estate, industrials, financials and energy sectors are also down sharply.

Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) is down more than 13%. The company announced that it would buy Deliverr for $2.1 billion in stocks and cash.

Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Nuvei Corporation (NVEI.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Precision Drilling (PD.TO) and BRP Inc (DOO.TO) are down 5 to 9%.

Franco-Nevad Corp (FNV.TO), Fairfax Financial Group (FFH.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO) and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) are also down sharply.

Among the gainers, Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO) is soaring more than 10%. Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO) is gaining about 9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular