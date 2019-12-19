Canadian Market Recovers After Slight Setback

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market was up in positive territory Thursday morning, riding on gains in healthcare, energy, information technology and telecom sections.

Shares from materials, financial, consumer discretionary and industrial sectors were mostly subdued amid lackluster moves by investors, who were digesting the latest batch of economic data from the U.S. and Canada.

The market opened flat, and after edging down a bit early trades, recovered swiftly to move up into positive territory.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 43 points, or 0.25%, at 17,074.98 a few minutes past noon.

The Capped Healthcare Index advanced nearly 3%. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) gained about 6%. Aurora Cannabis is now the first major Canadian company to sell edibles and vapes for medical use.

Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) rallied 4.75%, Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) climbed 4%, Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) gained 3.3% and Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) gained 3.2%.

Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) and Extendicare (EXE.TO) were up 1 to 1.75% at noon.

The Capped Energy Index gained 1.18%, led by gains in Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO0 and Enerflex (EFX.TO), which were up 3.3% and 2.3%, respectively.

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) gained 1.3 to 2%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) shares gained more than 8%. The company's construction division pleaded guilty to a single count of fraud, bringing the engineering giant a step closer to ending a long-standing scandal that tarnished its reputation and ensnared the highest office of the Canadian government. The plea deal includes a $280-million fine to be paid over five years and a three-year probation order.

Atlantic Power Corporation (ATP.TO) and Atlantic Power Preferred Equity Ltd announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved Atlantic Power's renewal of its normal course issuer bid for the Company's convertible unsecured subordinated debentures and its common shares and APPEL's renewal of its NCIB. Shares of Atlantic Power Corporation were gaining about 0.85% by noon.

Data released by ADP said private businesses in Canada hired 30,900 workers in November of 2019. In October, private businesses had fired 22,600 workers.

A report from Statistics Canada said wholesale sales in Canada declined 1.1% month-over-month in October of 2019, following a downwardly revised 0.8% rise in September and compared with market expectations of a 0.1% drop.

