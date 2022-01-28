Canadian Market Recovers After Early Setback; Technology, Healthcare Stocks Rise

(RTTNews) - After a weak start and a subsequent fall to lower levels, the Canadian market pared losses and emerged into positive territory Friday morning.

The mood remains cautious amid concerns the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada will start hiking rates and tighten their monetary policies to rein in inflation. Rising tensions on the Ukraine border too contribute to the cautious mood in the market.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which drifted down to 20,411.76, is up 49.01 points or 0.25% at 20,593.12 slightly past noon.

Materials and industrials shares are down in negative territory. Technology and healthcare stocks are up with strong gains, while stocks from rest of the sectors are turning in a mixed performance.

Materials shares are down due to weak bullion prices. Ero Copper (ERO.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Capstone Mining Corp (CS.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), K92 Mining (KNT.TO) and Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ.TO) are down 3 to 4.5%.

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO), down 3.5%, is the most prominent loser in the industrials section. The company said its diluted EPS decreased to $0.74 , from $1.19 in the fourth quarter of 2020, while adjusted diluted EPS decreased to $0.95, from $1.01.

Nfi Group (NFI.TO), Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO), Cae Inc (CAE.TO), Air Canada (AC.TO) and Russel Metals (RUS.TO) are down 1 to 2%.

Technology stocks Converge Technology Solutions Corp (CTS.TO) and Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) are down 7.2% and 6.1%, respectively. Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO), Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO) and Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) are gaining 4 to 5%.

Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), up 5.6%, is the top gainer in the healthcare index. Cronos Group (CRON.TO) is gaining 5%, Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) is rising 4.2% and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is climbig 3.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.