Canadian Market Recovers After Early Setback, Ends Slightly Up

(RTTNews) - After an early sharp setback, the Canadian market slowly regained lost ground on Tuesday and eventually ended the day's session with a small gain.

Weak crude oil prices triggered a sell-off in the energy space, contributing significantly to the market's sharp decline early on in the session.

The mood was cautious amid lingering concerns about Russia-Ukraine conflict and falling crude oil prices. Investors also looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement, due on Wednesday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which plunged more than 200 points to 20,971.11 in early trades, ended the day with a gain of 7.06 points or 0.03% at 21,187.84.

Technology stocks moved higher, rebounding from recent losses. Energy and consumer staples shares posted sharp losses.

The Capped Information Technology Index climbed up 2.2%. Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) surged up 8.5%. Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) and Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) gained 7.5 to 7.75%, while Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO), Haivision Systems (HAI.TO), Evertz Technologies (ET.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Hut 8 Mining (HUT.TO) and Telus International (TIXT.TO) gained 3 to 6%.

Consumer staples shares Saputo Inc (SAP.TO), Empire Company (EMP.A.TO), Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO), Metro Inc (MRU.TO) and The North West Company (NWC.TO) shed 1.5 to 4.2%.

In the energy section, Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) and Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) lost 2.4 to 3.8%.

On the economic front, housing starts in Canada rose by 8% over a month earlier to 247,256 units in February of 2022, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. Urban starts increased by 10% to 222,563 units in February.

Manufacturing sales in Canada rose by 0.6% in January, after increasing by 0.7% a month earlier, according to the data released by Statistics Canada this morning.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.