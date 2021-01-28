Canadian Market Rebounds On Bargain Hunting

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is up sharply in positive territory a little past noon on Thursday, staying firm after a bright start, with investors picking up shares from materials, industrials and healthcare sectors.

Financial, real estate and consumer discretionary shares are also finding support, while information technology stocks are down in negative territory.

Despite persisting worries about growth due to the surge in coronavirus cases and tighter lockdown restrictions in several countries, U.S. and Canadian shares are up today, thanks largely to bargain hunting.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 205.16 points or 1.18% at 17,629.59 a few minutes past noon.

The Capped Materials Index is up nearly 3%. First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.TO), up nearly 22%, is the biggest gainer in the index. Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI.TO) is soaring 14%, while Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), Novagold (NG.TO), Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO), Ssr Mining (SSRM.TO) and Lundin Gold (LUG.TO) are up 7 to 10%.

In the industrial section, Air Canada (AC.TO) is up by about 5.6%. Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) is up 4.75%, while CargoJet (CJT.TO), Tfi International (TFII.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) and Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) are gaining 2.5 to 4%.

Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO) tops the list of gainers in the Healthcare Index, rising nearly 8%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP.TO) is up 3.5% and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) is gaining 3.2%. Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO), Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO) are up 1 to 2%.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is up nearly 2.5%. The company announced that it has entered into a strategic agreement with Australia-based medical cannabis company MedReleaf Australia. The two companies have signed a five-year supply agreement, under which MedReleaf will act as the exclusive supplier in Australia for Aurora's MedReleaf, CanniMed and Aurora brands.

Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.A.TO) said its net income for the fourth quarter declined to C$449 million or C$0.89 per share from C$468 million or C$0.92 per share in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings for the quarter were C$0.99 per share, compared to C$1.00 per share last year, the company said. The stock is down by about 2.5%.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed the total value of building permits in Canada fell 4.1% to C$ 9.1 billion in December 2020, compared to market expectations of a 5% decline and following a downwardly revised 12.5% surge in November.

Another data from Statistics Canada showed average weekly earnings of non-farm payroll employees in Canada grew 6.6% year-on-year to C$ 1,110 in November, following a downwardly revised 5.6% gain in the previous month.

