Markets

Canadian Market Up In Positive Territory; BRP Rises Sharply On Strong Earnings

August 29, 2025 — 02:15 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Despite weak GDP data, the Canadian market is up firmly in positive territory Friday afternoon with stocks from materials and healthcare sectors contributing significantly to the gains.

A few stocks from consumer staples, consumer discretionary and financials sectors are also up with notable gains.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 131.35 points or 0.46% at 28,566.15 a little while ago.

Corus Entertainment is up more than 11%. Seabridge Gold, NovaGold Resources, Equinox Gold, NexGen Energy, Silvercorp Metals, SSR Mining, Centerra Gold, Ivanhoe Mines, Iamgold Corp, Torex Gold Resources and Bausch Health Companies are up 3 to 5.6%.

BRP Inc. is gaining about 9%. BRP reported net income of $57.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, up 36% compared to the $42.0 million it had posted in the year-ago quarter.

Among the losers, Laurentian Bank is down more than 4%. The bank reported net income of $37.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.73 for the third quarter of 2025, compared with net income of $34.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.67 for the third quarter of 2024.

Celestica is tanking nearly 9%. Canopy Growth, Tilray and Aurora Cannabis are down 4 to 6%. Quebecor, Ballard Power Systems, TransAlta, Brookfield Renewable, Computer Modelling, Cameco and Canada Goose Holdings are also down sharply.

The Canadian GDP contracted by 1.6% on a seasonally adjusted, annualized rate in the second quarter of 2025, reversing from the 2% growth rate in the previous period and missing market expectations of a 0.6% contraction.

Canada's real GDP edged up 0.1% month-on-month in July, according to preliminary estimates. In June, GDP fell 0.1%, marking the third straight monthly decline.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.