Canadian Market Paring Losses After Sharp Setback; Technology Stocks Move Up

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market, which plunged sharply in early trades on Thursday, regained some lost ground subsequently, but still remains in negative territory as Russia's war on Ukraine has raised concerns about global economic growth.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which tanked to 20,397.15, losing about 347 points in the process, has recovered to 20,668.63, down just 75.54 points or 0.36.

Stocks plummeted, tracking a sell-off in global markets, following Russian President Vladmir Putin declaring war on Ukraine late Wednesday night, and launching an all-out invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders have condemned Russia for the "unprovoked and unjustified attack," which Biden predicted would cause a "catastrophic loss of life and human suffering."

"Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way," Biden said in a statement. "The world will hold Russia accountable."

Several countries, including the U.S. and U.K. are expected to impose more severe sanctions on Russia following the invasion, potentially targeting the country's all-important energy sector.

Technology stocks, which plunged early on in the session, have recovered well with many top shares posting notable gains. A few stocks from materials and energy sectors are also up with strong gains.

Financial and consumer discretionary stocks are down sharply. Healthcare and industrials shares are turning in a mixed performance.

Technology stocks Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) and Descartes Systems (DSG.TO) both are up 2.75%. Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO), Sierra Wireless (SW.TO), Dye & Durham (DND.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO) and Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) are gaining 1.5 to 2%.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) reported net income of $4.1 billion for the quarter ended January 31, 2022, up $248 million or 6% from the prior year. Diluted earnings per share rose 7% in the first quarter, the bank said. The stock is down by about 2.5%.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK_A.TO) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter profit attributable to shareholders was C$1.49 billion or C$2.74 per share, compared to last year's loss of C$464 million or C$0.87 per share, driven by high commodity prices. Adjusted profit attributable was C$1.4 billion or C$2.54 per share, compared to last year's profit of C$248 million or C$0.46 per share, the company said. The stock is down more than 6%.

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) shares are down 0.7%. The company today announced adjusted earnings in 2021 of $586 million ($2.17 per share), which were $51 million ($0.21 per share) higher compared to $535 million ($1.96 per share) in 2020. The company reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings of $192 million, up $6 million from a year ago.

Loblaw Company Limited (L.TO) shares are gaining nearly 2% after the company said it posted net earnings of $744 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, up $434 million, or 140%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

TransAlta Corporation (TA.TO) shares are down 1.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 net loss of $78 million, compared to a net loss of $167 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed manufacturing sales in Canada likely rose by 1.3% on the month in January of 2022, after edging 0.7% higher in December 2021.

Another data from Statistics Canada showed average weekly earnings of non-farm payroll employees in Canada rose 1.7% year-on-year to C$ 1,134.50 in December of 2021, but little changed on a monthly basis. Still, it was the seventh consecutive month of increases in average weekly earnings.

