Canadian Market Paring Losses After Early Setback

(RTTNews) - Despite coming off early lows, the Canadian market is languishing in negative territory on Tuesday with stocks from energy and consumer staples sectors posting sharp losses.

The mood is cautious amid lingering concerns about Russia-Ukraine conflict and falling crude oil prices. Investors are also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement, due on Wednesday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which tumbled to 20,971.11, losing more than 200 points in the process, is down 27.80 points or 0.11% at 21,152.98 about half an hour past noon.

The Energy Capped Index is down 3.1%. Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) is plunging more than 7%. Paramount Resources (POU.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) are down 3 to 4.5%.

The Consumer Staples Capped Index is declining 2.7%. Saputo Inc (SAP.TO) is declining 4.1%, Empire Company (EMP.A.TO) is down 3.5%, Metro Inc (MRU.TO) is lower by about 2.7%, Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO) is down 2.1% and Weston George (WN.TO) is declining 1.85%.

Technology stocks are gaining ground in positive territory. Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) is climbing up 6.1%, Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) is surging up 5.2% and Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) is gaining 5%. Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO), Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) and Telus International (TIXT.TO) are also up sharply.

On the economic front, housing starts in Canada rose by 8% over a month earlier to 247,256 units in February of 2022, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. Urban starts increased by 10% to 222,563 units in February.

Manufacturing sales in Canada rose by 0.6% in January, after increasing by 0.7% a month earlier, according to the data released by Statistics Canada this morning.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.