Canadian Market Paring Gains After Rising Nearly 600 Pts

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market rose sharply Friday morning with investors going on some hectic bargain hunting after recent steep losses. Financial, energy, healthcare and consumer staples shares are among the most impressive gainers.

There are strong gains for shares from utilities, telecommunications, industrial and information technology sectors too. Materials shares are weak.

A rebound in crude oil prices is aiding the uptick. The market also reacted positively to reports that a coronavirus test developed by Swiss drug giant Roche has been granted emergency use authorization by the FDA.

The FDA said this is the first commercially distributed diagnostic test to receive emergency authorization during the coronavirus outbreak.

Roche said it is committed to delivering as many tests as possible and is going to the limits of its production capacity.

The emergency authorization of the Roche test comes amid rising concerns about the relatively low levels of coronavirus testing in the U.S.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which soared to 13,249.45, gaining nearly 600 points in the process, is up 187.61 points, or 1.5%, at 12,696.06 about a quarter to noon.

On Thursday, the index tanked 1,761.64 points or 12.3% to 12,508.45, the lowest closing level in four years.

The Capped Financial Index is up 5.57%, led by gains in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), which are up 7 to 10%.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) are gaining 3 to 5%. Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO) and IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) are gaining 6.2%, 10% and 5.7%, respectively.

In the energy space, Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) is rising nearly 10%. Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO) is gaining 7.5%, Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) is up 6.25%, Parex Resources (PXT.TO) is advancing 5.8%, Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) is up 5%, Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) is up 3.2%, MEG Energy (MEG.TO) is adding 2.7% and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) is up 2.6%.

ARC Resources (ARX.TO) is up 7%. ARC announced that its board of directors has approved actions to right-size the Company's 2020 capital budget and dividend. The company said that its 2020 capital budget has been reduced from $500 million to $300 million, and the monthly dividend from $0.05 per share to $0.02 per share. After the payment of the March dividend, ARC intends to change to a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share compared to its previous monthly dividend of $0.05 per share.

Husky Energy (HSE.TO) is moving up by about 7.4%. The company has cut its 2020 capital spending budget by C$900 million on Thursday, citing challenging global market conditions.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) and Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) are among the other notable gainers from other sectors.

Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) is declining 10%. Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) and Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) are down 9%, 6% and 5.1%, respectively.

The market has moved higher Friday, although concerns about the ecomomic impact of the dreaded coronavirus continue to weigh on investor sentiment.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reportedly decided to go in isolation for two weeks after his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, tested positive for the novel Coronavirus or Covid-19 on Thursday.

Sophie was tested for the virus after having flu-like symptoms after returning from London recently. She will be in quarantine for 14 days.

A statement from the prime minister's office on late Thursday said, "The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days."

