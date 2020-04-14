Canadian Market Paring Gains After Buoyant Start

(RTTNews) - After a firm start and a subsequent further uptick, the Canadian market gave up some gains Tuesday morning, but was still holding in positive territory by noon.

Information technology, healthcare and consumer discretionary stocks are seeing strong buying. Industrial, materials and consumer staples shares are also faring well, while energy stocks are down on lower crude oil prices.

Reports suggesting some countries across the globe are looking at easing restrictions aimed at containing the COVID-19 pandemic, following the flattening of the infection curve, and stronger than expected Chinese trade data set up a positive start for the market.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which soared nearly 370 points to 14,440.91 in early trades, was up 128.06 points, or 0.91%, at 14,204.00 a few minutes before noon.

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), IamGold Corp (IMG.TO), Yamana Gold Corp (YRI.TO) and Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO) are up 3 to 4.5% on strong volumes.

Air Canada (AC.TO) and Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) are also up sharply on impressive volumes.

Technology stock Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) is rising nearly 8.5%.

CCL Industries (CCL.A.TO) and Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO) are up 6.2% and 4.75%, respectively. Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO) and Waste Connections (WCN.TO) are also up with strong gains.

Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) and Rogers Communications (RCI.A.TO) are among the prominent losers.

Encouraging exports data out of China has helped ease fears of the coronavirus pandemic resulting in a deep global recession.

In dollar terms, Chinese exports decreased 6.6% on a yearly basis in March, data from the General Administration of Customs revealed. This was much slower than the expected decrease of 14%.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast that the global economy would recover partially next year from the "Great Lockdown" of 2020, but the economists at the international financial institution appear not entirely convinced about it.

