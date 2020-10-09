Canadian Market Pares Gains After Firm Start

Markets

(RTTNews) - After opening on a firm note amid continued optimism about a partial stimulus in the U.S., the Canadian stock market pared gains and is hovering around the flat line a few minutes before noon on Friday.

Data showing a much bigger than expected addition in jobs in the month of September and a drop in unemployment rate contributed as well to the positive start in the Canadian market.

Materials shares are up sharply thanks to higher gold and silver prices. A few top stocks in the technology space are notably higher. Energy stocks are weak. Financial shares are also mostly subdued.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which advanced to 16,611.02 in early trades, is down 6.10 points or 0.04% at 16,528.44 a few minutes before noon.

Among the most actively traded stocks, Just Energy (JE.TO) is soaring as much as 28%. B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) is up 3.25%, Kinross Gold (K.TO) is rising 3% and Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) is up by about 1.2%, while OceanaGold Corp (OGC.TO) is advancing 1%.

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) is up nearly 1%. Aphria said it has completed its first shipment of dried cannabis flower from its facility in Canada to Germany. The company noted that the shipment strengthens its position as a leading cannabis company in Germany and the European Union.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) shares are gaining more than 18%. The company reported third-quarter net income of $22.93 million compared to net income of $22.90 million in the year-ago quarter.

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO), Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) are up 2.3 to 3%, while Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) is gaining about 1.5%.

Air Canada (AC.TO) is down by about 3.6% and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) is declining 2.5%. Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) are lower by 1.7 to 2%.

On the economic front, Canada added 378,200 jobs in September, substantially more than an expected addition of 156,700 jobs. A month earlier, Canada had added 245,800 jobs.

Full time employment in Canada increased by 334,000 jobs in the month of September after seeing a 205,800 jobs increase a month earlier. Part time employment was up by 44,000 jobs, about 10% higher than the increase seen a month earlier.

The unemployment rate in Canada dropped for the fourth straight month, falling 9% in September from 10.2% in the previous month and well below market expectations of 9.7%. The unemployment rate was at an all-time high of 13.7% in May.

