Canadian Market Pares Early Losses, Moves Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - After a slightly positive start and a subsequent retreat, the Canadian stock market emerged higher again Tuesday morning, led by gains in energy, real estate and consumer discretionary shares.

The mood is cautious and investors are largely refraining from making significant moves, choosing to wait for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, due on Wednesday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 29.10 points or 0.15% at 19,199.66 nearly an hour past noon. The index, which opened at 19,205.47, drifted down to a low of 19,123.41 before emerging higher again.

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) is rising nearly 2%. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) and PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO) are gaining 0.75 to 1.1%.

Real estate stocks Allied Properties Real Estate (AP.UN.TO), FirstService Corp (FSV.TO), First Capital REIT Units (FCR.UN.TO) and Riocan Real Estate (REI.UN.TO) are up 1.2 to 1.8%.

Consumer discretionary share Magna International (MG.TO) is gaining 1.5%. Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) and Martinrea International (MRE.TO) are also up with notable gains.

Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) is declining nearly 1.25% after announcing it earned $974 million or $1.37 per diluted share in the first quarter, down from $1.01 billion or $1.42 per share a year earlier. The company added it expects to deliver strong growth for the year.

Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) is down 1.1% and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) is lower by about 0.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.