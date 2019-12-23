Canadian Market Pares Early Gains, Turns Flat

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market pared early gains and was flat little past noon on Monday, led by gains in materials and energy sections.

With Christmas and New Year holidays ahead and the market to close earlier on Tuesday, investors appeared a bit reluctant to make significant moves.

Also, downbeat GDP data for the month of November rendered the mood cautious.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down slightly at 17,117.75 a few minutes past noon, after having advanced to a fresh high of 17,166.39 earlier in the session.

The Capped Materials Index was up by about 1.75%. First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.TO) topped the list of gainers, rising nearly 6%. Alamos Gold (AGI.TO), Alacer Gold Corp (ASR.TO), Novagold (NG.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO), Agnio Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Iamgold (IMG.TO), Osisko GOld (OR.TO), Seabridge Gold (SEA.TO) and Ssr Mining (SSRM.TO) were up 3 to 4.5%.

Several other stocks from the materials space, including Kinross Gold (K.TO), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO) and Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO) were also up with strong gains.

In the energy space, Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Encana Corp (ECA.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) and Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) gained 2.5 to 4%.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) declined nearly 7%. Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Domtar Corporation (UFS.TO) and Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO) lost 1 to 4%.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed Canadian GDP fell 0.1% on a seasonally adjusted monthly basis after rising 0.1% in the previous month. The rate was forecast to be flat.

