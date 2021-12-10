Canadian Market Pares Early Gains, Down Modestly Lower At Noon

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market retreated after a positive start Friday morning, weighed down by losses in healthcare, information technology and consumer staples shares.

Shares from materials and energy sections are also exhibiting some weakness.

Investors continued to focus on updates about the Omicron variant, and digested the data on U.S. consumer price inflation.

Data from the Labor Department showed U.S. consumer prices surged at the fastest annual rate of in nearly 40 years in November. The report showed the annual rate of growth in consumer prices accelerated to 6.8% in November from 6.2% in October, reflecting the biggest jump since June of 1982.

Core consumer prices were up 4.9% in November, compared to the same month a year ago, showing the biggest annual increase since June of 1991.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 21,021.92 early on in the session, dropped to a low of 20,833.59 subsequently, and is down 59.47 points or 0.28% at 20,866.02 a few minutes before noon.

The Capped Healthcare Index is down more than 2%. Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) both are down more than 3%. Cronos Group (CRON.TO) is declining 2.3%, while Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO), Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO) and Well Health Companies (WELL.TO) are down 1 to 1.6%.

Technology stocks Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) is down 4.2% and Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) is declining nearly 4%. BlackBerry (BB.TO), Viq Solutions (VQS.TO), Absolute Software (ABST.TO), Hut 8 Mining (HUT.TO) and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) are lower by 2.3 to 2.8%.

Among consumer staples shares, Sunopta Inc (SOY.TO) is down 3.8%, Village Farms International (VFF.TO) is declining 2.6% and The North West Company (NWC.TO) is lower by 2.4%.

Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) is gaining 5.4%. The bank reported adjusted net income of $47.8 million, or diluted net earnings of $1.06 per share for the fourth quarter, compared with $42.3 million, or $0.91 per share in the year ago quarter.

CNOOC Limited (CNU.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), Osisko Mining (OSK.TO) and Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) are among the other notable gainers in the market.

Data from Statistics Canada showed Canadian industries operated at 81.4% of their production capacity in the third quarter of 2021, down from 82% in the second quarter and below market expectations of 83%.

