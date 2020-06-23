Canadian Market Pares Early Gains, But Remains In Positive Territory

(RTTNews) - After a buoyant start, the Canadian stock market pared most of its gains Tuesday morning, but manages to hold in positive territory about an hour past noon thanks to strong gains in energy and healthcare sections.

Optimism about economic recovery after better than expected data from Europe, and assurance from U.S. President Donald Trump about the status of the trade deal with China helped lift sentiment.

Materials shares are among the other prominent gainers, while consumer staples and telecom shares are weak. Information technology and financial shares are turning in a mixed performance.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose to 15,679.44, gaining more than 160 points in the process, is currently up 36.51 points or 0.24% at 15,553.41.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) is up nearly 2.5% on strong volumes. Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), TC Energy (TRP.TO), Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) are gaining 1 to 1.6%.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is gaining nearly 2%. Aurora Cannabis said it is continuing to restructure with more layoffs, facility closures and impairment charges. The company said it will cut down its selling, general and administrative workforce by 25% immediately and layoff another 30% production staff over the next two quarters.

Air Canada (AC.TO) is declining 2.5%. The company said it has raised an additional $1.23 billion in financing to help offset the challenges of dealing with COVID-19. With this, the company has raised a total to $5.5 billion since the pandemic struck in mid-March. The company said it received $823 million in proceeds from second-lien secured notes and US$300 million from Class C pass-through certificates.

Loblaw Companies (L.TO) shares are down by about 2.1%. Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO), Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) and Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) are also notably lower.

