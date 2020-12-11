Canadian Market Notably Lower Around Noon

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is notably lower a little past noon, extending weakness after a negative start, as investors remain cautious due to concerns about growth amid rising coronavirus cases.

Uncertainties about a U.S. fiscal stimulus plan and no-deal Brexit contribute as well to market's weakness.

Healthcare, information technology and consumer discretionary stocks are among the prominent losers. Financial and energy stocks are also exhibiting some weakness, while consumer staples, telecom and materials shares are turning in a mixed performance.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 88.98 points or 0.51% at 17,504.36 a few minutes past noon. Earlier, the index had touched a low of 17,482.90 after opening at 17,543.50.

Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO), down more than 3%, is the biggest loser in the Healthcare Index. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO), Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO), Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO), Knight Therapeutics (GUD.TO) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) are down 1.2 to 2%.

Technology stocks BlackBerry (BB.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO), Sierra Wireless (SW.TO) and Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) are down 1.75 to 3%.

Consumer discretionary stocks Artizia Inc. (ATZ.TO), Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO), Great Canadian Gaming Corp (GC.TO), Martinrea International (MRE.TO) and Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) are down 2 to 2.5%.

Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Air Canada (AC.TO), Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) are among the notable losers from other sectors.

Maxar Technologies (MAXR.TO), Lighspeed Pos (LSPD.TO), Empire Company (EMP.A.TO), MTY Food Corp (MTY.TO), Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO), Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) and WSP Global (WSP.TO) are up 1 to 3.5%.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed Canadian industries operated at 76.5% of their production capacity in the third quarter of 2020, up from an upwardly revised 70.7% in the previous period but below market expectations of 77.5%.

Another report from Statistics Canada showed the ratio of Canadian household debt-to-income narrowed to 170.9% in the third quarter from a revised 172.1% in the second quarter.

