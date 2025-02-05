Canadian Market Notably Higher On Widespread Buying, On Course To End Session On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market remains well placed in positive territory Wednesday afternoon thanks to sustained buying in scores of stocks from across various sectors, amid easing concerns about U.S. tariffs following the Trump administration holding off levies on imports from Canada and Mexico for a month.

U.S.-China tensions weigh, but that does not deter investors from picking up stocks today.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up up 209.60 points or 0.82% at 25,488.95 with about an hour to go for the closing bell.

Technology stocks are rising on lower bond yields, and some encouraging earnings updates from big name U.S. tech companies. Materials stocks are up on firm metal prices.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is soaring nearly 50% on upbeat third-quarter earnings. Finning International (FTT.TO) is up 11.5% after the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.02 in the fourth-quarter, compared with $0.96 in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose 7% to $2.58 billion from $2.40 billion a year ago.

SSR Mining Inc (SSRM.TO) is gaining 11% following RBC Capital upgrading the the stock's rating to Sector Perform from Underperform with an $8 price target, hiked from $5.50.

ATS Corporation (ATS.TO) is up 7.8%. The company said its third-quarter bottom line came in at $6.51 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $47.18 million, or $0.47 per share, last year. Excluding items, ATS Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $30.9 million or $0.32 per share for the period.

Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Lundin Gold (LUG.TO), Telesat Corporation (TSAT.TO), Boralex Inc (BLX.TO), Newmont Corporation (NGT.TO) and Paramount Resources (POU.TO) are up 4 to 7.2%.

Alamos Gold (AGI.TO), Badger Infrastructure (BDGI.TO), Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC.TO), Open Text Corporation (OTEX.TO), Intact Financial (IFC.TO), AtkinsRealis Group Inc (ATRL.TO) and Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO) are gaining 2.5 to 3.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.