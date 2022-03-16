Canadian Market Moving Higher After Firm Start; Technology Stocks Among Top Gainers

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market opened on a bright note Wednesday morning and is up firmly in positive territory a little past noon thanks to strong gains in technology, healthcare, consumer and financials sections.

Stocks from real estate and industrials sectors are also up with impressive gains, while materials and energy stocks are turning in a mixed performance.

The market is up thanks to positive cues from global markets amid hopes for progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

In addition to digesting Canadian inflation data, investors are also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's policy announcement, due later in the day.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 240.56 points or 1.14% at 21,428.40 nearly half an hour past noon.

The Information Technology Capped Index is climbing up 4.6%. Dye & Durham, Nuvei Corp, Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) and Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) are gaining 8 to 9%. Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Telus International (TIXT.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Absolute Software (ABST.TO), TecSys Inc (TCS.TO) and Descartes Systems (DSG.TO) are up 4 to 7%.

The Consumer Discretionary Capped Index is up nearly 2.5%. Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), up 7.2%, is the top gainer in the index. Linamar Corp (LNR.TO) is surging up nearly 7%, while Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO), Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO), Brp Inc (DOO.TO), Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO) and Martinrea International (MRE.TO) are gaining 3.5 to 5.5%.

Consumer staples stocks Premium Brands Holdings Corp (PBH.TO), Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO), Primo Water Corp (PRMW.TO), The North West Company (NWC.TO), Saputo Inc (SAP.TO) and Maple Leaf Foods (MFI.TO) are gaining 2.5 to 5.2%.

In the financials section, Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Onex Corp (ONEX.TO), Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.A.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) are moving up 2 to 3.5%. Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and Toront-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) are also notably higher,

Data from Statistics Canada showed Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 5.7% in February, the highest since August 1991, and slightly above market expectations of 5.5%. Excluding gasoline, the CPI rose at a fresh record pace of 4.7%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1% in February, beating market forecasts of a 0.9% gain and marginally quicker than a 0.9% increase in January.

Core consumer prices in Canada increased by 4.8% in February over the same month in the previous year.

Meanwhile, wholesale sales in Canada rose for the fifth consecutive month, growing by 4.2% month-over-month to C$ 79.8 billion in January of 2022, compared to preliminary estimates of a 3.8% rise.

