Canadian Market Modestly Lower In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are moving in a tight band since trade commenced Thursday morning, with investors making cautious moves, reacting to earnings announcements and closely following news about coronavirus spread, disappointing U.S. economic data, and rising U.S.-China tensions.

Recent positive news on the coronavirus vaccines front and hopes about more stimulus from the U.S. government appear to be limiting market's downside.

Healthcare and energy stocks are drifting lower. Consumer staples and information technology stocks are finding support, while materials, financial, industrial and telecom stocks are turning in a mixed performance.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 40.70 points or 0.25% at 16,130.36 about half-an-hour past noon. The index touched a low of 16,112.11 and a high of 16,186.91 earlier in the session.

Suncor Energy (SU.TO) is down by about 3%. Suncor reported a net loss of C$614 million or C$0.40 per share in the second quarter of 2020, compared to net earnings of C$2.729 billion or C$1.74 per share in the prior year quarter.

Precision Drilling (PD.TO) reported that its second-quarter net loss widened to C$48.87 million or C$0.18 per share from C$13.80 million or C$0.05 per share in the prior-year quarter. The stock is gaining about 1.5% now.

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) shares are up 1.3%. Loblaw said its net income for the second-quarter fell 41% to $169 million or $1.01 per share from $286 million or 77 cents per share a year earlier.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) reported a net loss of C$235 million or C$0.19 per share for the second-quarter, compared to net earnings of C$1.78 billion or C$1.45 per share in the same quarter last year. The stock is gaining 1.7%.

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO) is plunging nearly 9%. Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) is down more than 3%. First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) and B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) are down 1 to 2%.

Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) is surging up nearly 7% despite the company reporting a loss in the second quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) is up by about 1.2%.

