Canadian Market Modestly Lower In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - After edging up a bit early on in the session, the Canadian market slipped into negative territory Wednesday morning and remains modestly lower about half an hour before noon, weighed down by losses in healthcare and industrials sections.

Materials shares are up with strong gains thanks to higher bullion prices. A few stocks from the energy sector are up as well.

Investors are digesting the data on Canadian inflation. Data released by Statistics Canada this morning showed Canada's headline inflation rate rose to 4.7% in October from 4.4% in the prior month. It was the highest inflation rate since February of 2003.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.7%, quickening from a 0.2% gain in September.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 59.09 points or 0.27% at 21,658.07.

Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) are down 3 to 3.7%.

Among the stocks in the industrials section, Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO) is down 7.6%, Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO) is declining 4.6%, Brookfield Business Partners (BBU.UN.TO) is down 2.8%, Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) is lower by 2.2%, Cae Inc (CAE.TO) is down 2.1% and Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT.TO) is down 2%.

Among materials shares, Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) is rising 6.5% and Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI.TO) is gaining 5.8%, while Equinox Gold Corp (EQX.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO), Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO), Capstone Mining Corp (CS.TO), First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.TO) and Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO) are up 3 to 4%.

Energy stocks MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) are gaining 1 to 1.7%.

Rogers Communications (RCI.A.TO) said Tuesday that Joe Natale has left his role as President and chief executive officer of the company. The company has appointed Tony Staffieri as Interim President and chief executive officer. The stock is down by about 0.8%.

Loblaw Co. Ltd. (L.TO) has raised its adjusted earnings growth guidance for the full-year 2021, based on its year to date operating and financial performance and momentum exiting the third quarter. The company said it now expects year-over-year adjusted net earnings per share growth in the low-to-mid 30% range, excluding the impact of 53rd week in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. Loblaw shares are down 0.5%.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) reported adjusted net earnings of $200.6 million for the fourth-quarter, up 4.9% over adjusted net earnings of $193.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Despite the company reporting higher earnings, Metro Inc. shares are down more than 2%.

