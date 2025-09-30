Markets

Canadian Market Modestly Lower; Energy Stocks Decline Sharply

September 30, 2025 — 02:08 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is down in negative territory on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in energy, healthcare and consumer discretionary sectors.

Weak oil prices and a possible U.S. government shutdown weigh on the market.

A shutdown could delay releases of key U.S. economic data, including closely watched employment data for September, construction spending and possibly international trade data for August.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 113.13 points or 0.39% at 29,858.78 a little while ago.

Energy stocks Tourmaline Oil Corp and Baytex Energy are down 4.2% and 3.8%, respectively. Peyto Exploration, Nuvista Energy, Imperial Oil, Vermilion Energy, Parex Resources and Whitecap Resources are down 2.3 to 3.2%.

Consumer discretionary stocks Aritzia and Restaurant Brands International are down 3.3% and 2.2%, respectively. Linamar Corp is down nearly 1%.

Tilray is tanking more than 10%. Canopy Growth is down 9%, Aurora Cannabis is plunging 8% and Cronos Group is losing about 7.6%.

BlackBerry, Lightspeed Commerce, Rogers Communications, Ballard Power Systems, TFI International and Brookfield are among the other major losers.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Organigram Holdings, Wesdome Gold Mines, Osisko Gold Royalties, Stella-Jones, Centerra Gold, New Gold, Kinross Gold, Endeavour Mining, Intact Financial and Kinaxis are gaining 1.3 to 3.3%.

