Canadian Market Modestly Lower As Technology, Materials Shares Post Losses

July 20, 2023 — 02:39 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is down in negative territory Thursday afternoon, weighed down by losses in technology, materials and healthcare sections.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 52.21 points or 0.25% at 20,438.96

Technology stocks are down, tracking the decline of the Nasdaq in the U.S. following a negative reaction to earnings news from companies like Netflix and Tesla.

The Information Technology Capped Index is down by about 1.7%. Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO), Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO) and BlackBerry (BB.TO) are down 3 to 4%.

Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Softchoice (SFTC.TO), Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) and Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO) are also notably lower.

In the materials section, Oceanagold Corp (OGC.TO), Centerra Gold (CG.TO), Alamos Gold (AGI.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), K92 Mining (KNT.TO), MAG Silver (MAG.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) and Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO) are down 2.5 to 5.2%.

Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO), down 5.2%, is the most prominent loser in the Healthcare Index. Sienna Senior Living Inc (SIA.TO) is down 1% and Bellus Health Inc (BLU.TO) is down marginally.

