Canadian Market Modestly Higher; Technology Stocks Among Notable Gainers

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is up in positive territory Friday afternoon with investors largely reacting to quarterly earnings announcements, and the nation's jobs data, in addition to weighing the impact of tariffs on global economic growth.

Data from Statistics Canada showed the Canadian economy shed 41,000 jobs in the month of July. The data also showed that the unemployment rate in Canada came in unchanged at 6.9%.

Healthcare, communications, technology and materials shares are among the prominent gainers. Consumer discretionary stocks are weak.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 57.97 points or 0.21% at 27,819.24 a few minutes ago.

The Healthcare Capped Index is up more than 2%. Chartwell Retirement Residences is up 3.6% and Sienna Senior Living is gaining 1.5%, while Bausch Health Companies is up 0.8%.

Communications shares BCE and Quebecor are up 3% and 3.1%, respectively. Rogers Communications is gaining 1.3%.

Technology stock Open Text Corp is soaring 10.5% after fiscal fourth-quarter profits came in better than expectations.

Docebo is gaining 7% and Celestica is up 3%. Kinaxis, Computer Modelling Group and Dye & Durham are up 1.5 to 2%.

Sun Life Financial reported earnings per share of $1.79 for the second quarter of this year, compared with $1.72 a year ago. The stock is down nearly 8%.

Power Corporation of Canada's EPS for the second quarter came in at $1.38, up compared to prior year's $1.17. The stock is up marginally.

Saputo is gaining nearly 8% after reporting EPS of $0.44 for first quarter of current fiscal year, compared to $0.39 a year ago.

B2Gold Corp is down 5% after the company said it earned $0.12 per share in the second quarter of this financial year, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter.

Cargojet is gaining 4.7%. The company posted EPS of $1.02 in the second quarter, as against -$0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

Emera Inc. is gaining 1.7% after the company said it posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the second quarter, compared to $0.53 a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.