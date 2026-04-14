Markets

Canadian Market Modestly Higher; Tech Stocks Shine Again

April 14, 2026 — 11:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is modestly higher Tuesday morning, as gains in technology, real estate and materials sectors help offset weakness in the energy space.

The mood is slightly positive amid hopes a fresh round of negotiations between the U.S. and Iran later this week will help resolve the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. Without further elaborating details, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that the U.S. has been called by the other side and he is still willing to engage with Tehran.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to a more than 4-week high to 34,063.36 earlier in the session, was up 81.50 points or 0.24% at 33,960.74 a little while ago.

Technology stocks are up sharply, lifting the Information Technology Capped Index up by about 2.7%. Celestica Inc. is up 4.5%. Constellation Software and Shopify are gaining 3% and 2.5%, respectively. Docebo, Descartes Systems Group, Firan Technology Group, Lightspeed Commerce, Enghouse Systems, BlackBerry and Open Text Corporation are up 1%-2%.

Among materials stocks, Americas Gold & Silver Corporation is rising 7.2%, Aya Gold & Silver is up 6.1% and Discovery Silver Corp is climbing up 5.3%. Silvercorp Metals, Avino Silver & Gold Mines, Aris Mining Corporation, Montage Gold, Endeavour Silver Corp, First Majestic Silver Corp, Perpetua Resources Corp. and Ivanhoe Mines are gaining 2.5%-4%.

Real estate stocks Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Granite Real Estate Investment Trust are up 2.5% and 2%, respectively. CDN Apartment, Colliers International Group, Killam Apartment and Dream Industrial REIT are also up sharply.

The Energy Capped Index is down 2.2% with stocks falling on weak oil prices. Kelt Exploration, Strathcona Resources, CDN Natural Resources, Birchcliff Energy, Arc Resources, Vermilion Energy, Ces Energy Solutions, Cenovus Energy, Parex Resources and Paramount Resources are down 2.3%-4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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