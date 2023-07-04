News & Insights

Canadian Market Modestly Higher, Set For Another Positive Close

July 04, 2023 — 03:00 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is modestly higher Tuesday afternoon, aided by gains in healthcare, energy and materials sectors.

The mood in the market is cautious amid a lack of any significantly positive triggers.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 44.64 points or o.22% at 20,199.93 about an hour before close.

Energy stocks Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE.TO), Headwater Exploration (HWX.TO), Nuvista Energy (NVA.TO), International Petroleum Corp (IPCO.TO), MEG Energ (MEG.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) are gaining 2 to 3%.

In the materials section, Equinox Gold Corp (EQX.TO) is surging 8.5%. Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO), Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO), First Majestic Corp (FR.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Ivanhoe Mines (IVN.TO), Centerra Gold (CG.TO), K92 Mining (KNT.TO), Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO) and Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO) are up 2 to 3.5%.

Healthcare stock Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) is soaring nearly 11.5%.

Colliers International (CIGI.TO), Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO), Goeasy (GSY.TO), Tecsys (TCS.TO), Premium Brands International (PBH.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) are up with strong gains.

In economic news, Markit Economic said the S&P Global Canada Manufacturing PMI fell to 48.8 in June from 49 in the previous month, marking the third month of contraction this year.

