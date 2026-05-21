Canadian Market Modestly Higher At Noon; Energy Stocks Move Up

(RTTNews) - After opening modestly lower and edging down further, the Canadian market climbed above the flat line Thursday morning, riding on gains in energy and utilities sectors.

Concerns about Middle East tensions and the potential impact of higher oil prices on inflation and growth continued to weigh on sentiment.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran had "consistently honored its commitments" and explored every avenue to avoid war. He insisted that "all paths remain open" from Iran's side as US President Donald Trump said he could wait a few more days for the "right answer".

In a post on X, Pezeshkian said forcing Iran to surrender through coercion was "nothing but an illusion" and argued that "mutual respect in diplomacy is far wiser, safer, and more sustainable than war."

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has reportedly issued a directive that the country's near-weapons-grade uranium should not be sent abroad, hardening Tehran's stance on one of the main US demands at peace talks.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 136.52 points or 0.4% at 34,298.34 around noon.

The Energy Capped Index climbed 1.5% as oil prices surged nearly 3%. Terravest Industries gained 3.2%. Tamarack Valley Energy, Cenovus Energy, Paramount Resources, Peyto Exploration and Development, Topaz Energy, Kelt Exploration, Canadian Natural Gas, Athabasca Oil Corp and Whitecap Resources moved up 1.5%-2.4%.

Utilities stocks Transalta Corporation, Superior Plus, AltaGas, Brookfield Renewable Partners, Northland Power, Fortis, Brookfield Infra Partners, Emera Inc., and Canadian Utilities gained 1%-3%.

Healthcare stocks Curaleaf Holdings and Bauch Health Companies shed 2.5% and 1.4%, respectively.

Materials stocks Discovery Silver Corp., Silvercorp Metals, Perpetua Resources, Abrasilver Resources Corp., G Mining Ventures, Seabridge Gold, Aris Mining, Ssr Mining Inc., and Eldorado Gold Corporation shed 2.5%-4%.

Ballard Power Systems, BlackBerry, Mattr Corp., Methanex and Computer Modelling moved up sharply.

Lightspeed Commerce fell 7.7%. Descartes Systems Group, Extendicare, Open Text Corporation, Real Matters, Toromont Industries, Thomson Reuters and BRP also declined sharply.

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