Canadian Market Modestly Higher; Materials Stocks Shine

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market looks set to end on a positive note on Friday with the nation's GDP data and data showing U.S. consumer prices increased in line with expectations in the month of August help underpin sentiment.

Materials stocks are up with strong gains. Technology stocks are down, extending previous session's losses. Utilities, energy and communications stocks are finding some support.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 29,864.19 earlier, was up 57.69 points or 0.19% at 29,789.67 a little while ago.

Aya Gold & Silver is soaring 14.4%. First Majestic Silver Corp is surging nearly 6%. Iamgold Corp., Endeavour Silver Corp, Pan American Silver Corp., Methanex Corp, Centerra Gold, Ngex Minerals, Lundin Gold, MAG Silver Corp, Teck Resources and Torex Gold Reserves are up 3 to 5%.

Among other gainers, BlackBerry is gaining more than 8%. Extendicare, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Vermilion Energy, Chartwell Retirement Residences, Gran Tierra Energy, Advantage Oil & Gas, NexGen Energy and Brookfield Renewable are also up with strong gains.

Constellation Software, Spin Master Corp. and New Flyer Industries are down by 5 to 5.5%.

Ballard Power Systems, Shopify Inc., Interfor, Canopy Growth, Celestica, Air Canada, ATS Automation Tooling Systems, SNC Lavalin and Bombardier are down 1.7 to 3.2%.

Data from Statistics Canada showed the Canadian real GDP was essentially unchanged from the previous month in August of 2025, according to a preliminary estimate. In July, the Canadian GDP expanded by 0.2% from the previous month, revised higher from the flash estimate of a 0.1% increase to mark the sharpest expansion since January.

A closely watched Commerce Department report showed consumer prices increased in line with economist estimates in the month of August.

The report said the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index climbed by 0.3% in August after rising by 0.2% in July. The price growth matched expectations. The annual rate of growth by the PCE price index ticked up to 2.7% in August from 2.6% in July, which was also in line with estimates.

The annual rate of growth by the core PCE price index came in at 2.9% in August, unchanged from July and in line with estimates.

The data has helped increase confidence the Federal Reserve will continue lowering interest rates in the coming months.

