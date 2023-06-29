News & Insights

Markets

Canadian Market Modestly Higher, Looks Set For Another Positive Close

June 29, 2023 — 02:33 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is modestly higher Thursday afternoon, and looks headed to close higher for the fourth consecutive day.

Healthcare, energy, consumer discretionary and financials shares are among the notable gainers.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 55.02 points or 0.28% at 19,873.87.

On the economic front, a report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business showed small business sentiment in Canada decreased to 54.10 points in June from 56.40 points in May.

Data from Statistics Canada showed average weekly earnings of non-farm payroll employees in Canada rose to 2.9% year-on-year to $1,194 in April 2023, after a 1.4% advance in the prior month.

Kinaxis (KXS.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.A.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO) and Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC.TO) are up 1 to 3.2%.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR.B.TO) is gaining more than 2%. The company today reported third-quarter net loss of $495.1 million or $2.48 per share. The company's year-to-date net loss is $479.1 million or $2.40 per share.

Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) and Nutrien (NTR.TO) are among the notable losers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.