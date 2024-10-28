Canadian Market Modestly Higher, Looks Set To End The Session On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is up in positive territory Monday afternoon, aided by gains in consumer staples, technology, consumer discretionary and financials sectors.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 104.23 points or 0.43% at 24,567.90 a little while ago.

Energy stocks are down as oil prices declined sharply after Israel avoided targeting Iranian oil facilities. The measured response by Tehran has helped ease concerns over a potential war in the Middle East and any big disruptions to oil supplies.

Also, Egypt has proposed a two-day truce in Gaza aimed at securing "a complete ceasefire" after more than a year of war between Israel and Hamas.

Hut 8 Corp (HUT.TO) is soaring more than 16%. Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO) is up 3.7%, while Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO), CCL Industries (CCL.B.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO), Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO) and George Weston (WN.TO) are up 1.6 to 2.5%.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Intact Financial Corporation (IFC.TO), Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) and WSP Global (WSP.TO) are gaining 0.7 to 1.5%.

Among the losers, Interfor Corporation (IFP.TO) is down 4.3%. Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEPC.TO) and Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO) are down 1.7 to 2.8%.

