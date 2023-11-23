Canadian Market Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is turning in a mixed performance on Thursday with investors largely refraining from making significant moves amid a lack of triggers.

Industrials and technology stocks are finding some support, while consumer staples shares are weak. Most of the stocks from other sectors are quite subdued.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 44.95 points or 0.22% at 10,158.91.

Goeasy (GSY.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO), Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO) and EQB Inc. (EQB.TO) are up 1.5 to 2%.

Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO), iA Financial Corporation (IAG.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) are gaining 1 to 1.3%.

Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.A.TO), Boralex (BLX.TO), Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (ATD.TO), Stella-Jones (SJ.T) and Methanex Corporation (MX.TO) are down 1 to 2%.

On the economic front, Statistics Canada said wholesale sales in Canada were likely down by 1.1% from a month earlier in October, following a 0.4% rise in September according to preliminary estimates.

